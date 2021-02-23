Late wonder goal from Jack Rudoni earns AFC Wimbledon victory over Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jack Rudoni’s stunning late strike gave AFC Wimbledon a vital three points in their battle against relegation as they beat Gillingham 1-0 at Plough Lane.

After 89 scrappy minutes in which neither side had looked particularly likely to score, Rudoni unleashed a powerful drive into the top corner from 25 yards to win the game.

The home side had the better chances in a poor first half, with Ethan Chislett firing over from six yards and Ryan Longman forcing a fine save from Jack Bonham on the stroke of half-time.

Gillingham failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half but did improve after the break.

Half-time substitute Jordan Graham stung Sam Walker’s palms moments after coming on, Robbie Cundy and Connor Ogilvie saw headers fly just wide and Vadaine Oliver might have done better with a stabbed effort after a scramble.

But out of nothing, Rudoni’s wonder goal earned Mark Robinson’s side all three points in his first home game as permanent manager, moving the Dons on to 28 points.