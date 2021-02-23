Morecambe leave it late to steal victory from Salford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe scored two injury-time goals to steal all three points from a thrilling 2-1 League Two victory against promotion rivals Salford at the Mazuma Stadium.

The visitors looked set for taking maximum points home with Brandon Thomas-Asante giving the Ammies the lead on the stroke of half-time with a shot from the edge of the area that squirmed through Kyle Letheren’s grasp.

Despite some neat football, the second half saw few chances until the 80-minute mark when Cole Stockton wasted a glorious opportunity and Carlos Mendes Gomes missed the target with a close-range volley before the game came to life at the death.

Morecambe levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage-time when Mendes Gomes scored form close range after a Yann Songo’o header rebounded off the crossbar.

Two minutes later the hosts sealed a remarkable comeback when Toumani Diaguraga’s long-range shot was turned into the net by Aaron Wildig from close range.

The drama did not end there as Salford thought they had scored a leveller seven minutes into injury time but the referee blew for a foul in the build up and Morecambe took the three points.