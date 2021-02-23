Cheltenham grab win at Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cheltenham claimed a 1-0 win at Cambridge in the clash between League Two promotion challengers.

Cambridge went close on 18 minutes when Jack Iredale’s free-kick was flicked onto the far post by Liam O’Neil, with captain Greg Taylor’s header from the rebound hitting the top of the bar.

Iredale had a fantastic chance nine minutes before half-time when he ran behind the defence from Taylor’s pass, seeing his initial shot saved by keeper Joshua Griffiths and his second attempt brilliantly blocked by Ben Tozer.

Four minutes after the break Griffiths was called on to tip over Luke Hannant’s cross which almost flew in.

Having barely threatened, Cheltenham claimed the decisive goal on 63 minutes. Alfie May’s deep cross from the left was headed firmly home across Callum Burton by defender Sean Long.

Cambridge threatened a late equaliser in the last five minutes but Harvey Knibbs could only fire Hiram Boateng’s centre wide, Paul Mullin saw an effort deflected wide and in injury time Knibbs headed the best chance wide from Boateng’s corner.