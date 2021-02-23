Robbie Willmott scores as Exeter beat Colchester to extend winning run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a deserved 2-1 win at struggling Colchester.

Exeter took a 27th-minute lead through Robbie Willmott, who tapped home Josh Key’s low cross from inside the six-yard box to round off a polished move.

Colchester goalkeeper Dean Gerken made two good reflex saves to deny Pierce Sweeney and Joel Randall in quick succession, as Exeter threatened to double their lead.

Frank Nouble headed inches wide for Colchester just before half-time but soon after the break, Matt Jay curled a shot narrowly wide and forced Gerken into another save soon after, before whipping in a free-kick which saw Tom Parkes’ glancing header clip the outside of a post.

Exeter doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Ben Seymour, who brilliantly headed home from Key’s right-wing cross.

Colchester pulled a goal back two minutes later when half-time substitute Aramide Oteh converted Noah Chilvers’ low cross from close range but the hosts lost to see their winless run extended to 13 matches.