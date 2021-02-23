Table-topping Torquay hold on with 10 men to beat Solihull Moors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Torquay remain at the head of the National League after 2-1 win over Solihull Moors.

Asa Hall opened the scoring in the 18th minute, converting a penalty that was awarded when Kyle Howkins was deemed to have handled the ball in the area.

Billy Waters extended Torquay’s lead in the 63rd minute, collecting a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans ball and shooting for the bottom-right corner.

Torquay had goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald sent off in stoppage time and Alex Gudger then struck for Solihull in the closing moments of the game, clawing a goal back for the hosts in the ninth minute of injury time.