League One basement boys Burton claim comeback win at Charlton

Burton secured vital three points in Sky Bet League One after coming from behind to beat out-of-sorts Charlton 2-1 at The Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side started the game brightly, and after striker Jayden Stockley had a close-range header pushed onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Ben Garratt inside three minutes, he broke the deadlock for real shortly after.

Stockley’s second headed effort of the game after nine minutes had much more power on it as the on-loan Preston striker converted an Andrew Shinnie corner.

However the hosts’ dominance faded and after 25 minutes, Jonny Smith sent a deep cross in towards Michael Fondop, who nodded in Burton’s leveller.

Albion then took the lead after 53 minutes when substitute Danny Rowe’s speculative long drive took a deflection off Ben Watson and sailed into the top corner for an own goal.

It was the eighth consecutive game in which the Addicks had conceded at least two goals and they struggled to create much in their search for an equaliser in their second loss to struggling Burton this season.