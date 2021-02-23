Josh Rees stars in Aldershot’s win at Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Josh Rees hat-trick saw Aldershot claim a 4-2 win over National League rivals Maidenhead.

Ricky Miller gave his side an early lead when netting in the sixth minute, with his effort followed by Rees’ first goal in the 27th minute.

The midfielder struck again after 39 minutes, tapping the ball in after collecting a Jon Nouble cross to make it 3-0.

Maidenhead’s Danilo Orsi then produced a goal for his side in the 43rd minute, following that strike up with another seven minutes later when slotting in a free-kick taken by George Wells.

Aldershot where then reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Killian Colombie was shown a red card, but Rees still managed to complete his treble when turning home an Alfy Whittingham ball in the fifth minute of injury time.