Eastleigh held to goalless draw by Wealdstone

Eastleigh dropped two points in their bid for promotion from the Vanarama National League as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Wealdstone.

Tyrone Barnett was the first to threaten after two minutes as Eastleigh started strongly but his volley from a corner was just over the bar before Sam Smart dragged his shot wide from Barnett’s knockdown.

Eastleigh keeper Joe McDonnell saved with his outstretched foot to deny Danny Green who shot from inside the area following a fine solo run and as half-time approached Connor Smith forced another save out of the keeper.

Smart had another effort saved after the break and Harry Isted denied Dan Smith late on as the home side coped well with Eastleigh pressure to hold on for a draw.