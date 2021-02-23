Neil Cox unhappy as Scunthorpe pay the penalty in defeat to Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox disputed a first-half penalty decision that set up resurgent Bolton’s 2-0 win over Scunthorpe for their fourth successive Sky Bet League Two victory

Captain Eoin Doyle netted his 12th goal of the season from the spot after referee Anthony Backhouse punished Jacob Bedeau for a challenge on Nathan Delfouneso.

Substitute Antoni Sarcevic added a second after 74th minute as Wanderers moved up to ninth, one point off the play-offs.

“I know we lost the game 2-0 but yet again a refereeing decision went against us,” said former Bolton defender Cox.

“I know they had loads of possession but that is never a penalty.

“Their lad never got touched, ours kicked the ball. If you are saying ‘high feet’ that’s disappointing.

“Again a referee’s decision changed the game. They never appealed for it but I think that’s the 10th penalty we have given away this year.

“I have spoken to the head of the referees’ association and six of them are not penalties. He (Backhouse) hasn’t got the big decision right on the night

“In the seconds half, we chased the game, we kept attacking and while we didn’t create much, we had a couple of opportunities and loads of set plays.

“Then we got done by another poor goal. We had a go and I am disappointed we haven’t taken any points off Bolton this season because we deserved more.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt predictably took the opposite view.

“If you raise your foot and kick someone in the head then it has to be a penalty,” he said.

“We have been on the end of enough rough decisions not to worry about that too much.”

Midfielders Marcus Maddison and MJ Williams were sent-off in recent home games but had the red cards overturned on appeal.

“I am sure Neil at the other end would have wanted it,” he added.

“But until referees become professional we are going to have these inconsistent decisions.”

Bolton have taken 16 points from a possible 18 with Evatt saying: “I am really pleased to have played like that after two long journeys (Southend and Mansfield) in two difficult games on two difficult pitches.

“Scunthorpe were in excellent form and had won their last four games. But I thought we controlled the game.

“However, for all our dominance it just shows you what football and this league throws at you.

“The defenders were outstanding but one long ball and but for Alex Baptiste’s excellent defending it could easily have been 1-1 and they would have come out of nowhere.

“So, in our good spells we have to be more dominant and score more goals to take the pressure off the back four.”