Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rhys Murphy scores hat-trick as Yeovil beat Weymouth

by Press Association
February 23, 2021, 10:09 pm
Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy (John Walton/PA)
Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy (John Walton/PA)

Rhys Murphy scored a hat-trick as Yeovil enjoyed a 3-1 National League defeat of Weymouth.

Murphy capitalised on a Josh Neufville shot that spilled out of the hands of Weymouth’s keeper, tapping home the loose ball to make it 1-0 after just three minutes of play.

The visitors responded with a 23rd-minute equaliser from Jacob Mensah, after which Murphy reinstated his side’s lead when scoring his second goal following a rebounded Reuben Reid header in the 53rd minute.

Murphy then sealed the victory and his treble when finding the net again in the 82nd minute.

More from the Press and Journal