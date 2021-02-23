Rhys Murphy scores hat-trick as Yeovil beat Weymouth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rhys Murphy scored a hat-trick as Yeovil enjoyed a 3-1 National League defeat of Weymouth.

Murphy capitalised on a Josh Neufville shot that spilled out of the hands of Weymouth’s keeper, tapping home the loose ball to make it 1-0 after just three minutes of play.

The visitors responded with a 23rd-minute equaliser from Jacob Mensah, after which Murphy reinstated his side’s lead when scoring his second goal following a rebounded Reuben Reid header in the 53rd minute.

Murphy then sealed the victory and his treble when finding the net again in the 82nd minute.