Michael Appleton blasts arrogant Lincoln players following draw with Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Angry Lincoln manager Michael Appleton accused his players of arrogance after the Sky Bet League One high-flyers were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Swindon Town at a blustery Sincil Bank.

Appleton, whose side were knocked off top spot after Peterborough won 3-0 at Plymouth, said: “I am upset and really disappointed.

“But I am delighted with a point in the end as we certainly didn’t deserve it.”

The Imps fell behind after just 80 seconds when Jordan Garrick slammed home Dominic Thompson’s cross, but City equalised when Jorge Grant stroked home a 26th-minute penalty after Dion Conroy felled Brennan Johnson in the area.

Brett Pitman, who earlier hit the bar, then took advantage of a calamitous mistake from Imps keeper Alex Palmer to fire the Robins back in front on the stroke of half-time. But just before the hour mark, Morgan Rogers secured a point, crashing home a low 25-yard shot that fizzed past Jojo Wollacott.

“The conditions didn’t help, but they were the same for both sides,” added Appleton.

“The first half especially annoyed me, I thought it was an arrogant performance. There’s a fine line between arrogance and confidence and we were definitely the wrong side of that tonight.

“I have to be careful what I say as it’s a little bit raw at the minute. There’s been some harsh words said in the dressing room, but nothing was you wouldn’t expect. We set our standards pretty high. Even if we’re not playing well, we’ve still got to show some humility, perseverance, aggression and determination, but we lacked that in the first half.

“We were better in the second half and it allowed us to take a point. But we are a young good group and you’ll get performances like this.”

Swindon boss John Sheridan was more than satisfied with a point as his side battle against an instant return to League Two.

“Lincoln are a really good team and going well in the league, so in the position we’re in, I thought we performed really well, had some good opportunities and scored some good goals,” said Sheridan.

“I was disappointed with the goals we conceded, as you always will be, but to come here and take a point was really good.

“I thought both teams played better without the wind to be honest. We both tried to play football and it was a good game. There were some good performances out there, especially from our lads.

“It’s a great point for us and keeps us in the mix. It’s very tight [at the bottom], with seven or eight teams down there all fighting for the same thing, but there’s a long way to go and we’ll keep battling on.”