Aaron Wilbraham hails Steve Cotterill’s game plan after Shrewsbury beat MK Dons

Stand-in Shrewsbury boss Aaron Wilbraham said manager Steve Cotterill’s game plan worked perfectly after they beat in-form MK Dons 4-2.

Sean Goss’ fourth-minute opener was followed by penalties from Ollie Norburn and Curtis Main as the hosts went 3-0 up inside 20 minutes.

A Will Grigg goal came before Goss got his second and Charlie Brown tapped home a late MK Dons consolation.

Wilbraham, who remains in charge as Cotterill recovers from Covid-19, said: “It was a great team performance and the game plan from the manager worked.

“The players worked hard and their work-rate was great, as was their discipline and decision-making. The plan worked perfectly.

“We worked hard and caught them a number of times and could have had more goals, but all together it was a great team performance and the togetherness was there.

“When you’re 3-0 up in 20 minutes it is great, but it is difficult because the lads haven’t been in that strange position and they’re not used to it.

“So I thought they managed it really, really well.

“We had two different penalty takers and I don’t think that is a bad idea to be honest when you’ve got two close together.

“Norbs (Norburn) had the first one then when we got a second he came over to the bench and asked about Curtis having it, which was fine with us, it was a great idea.

“The fourth goal was the key goal in the game really. It is one of them you don’t want to say, but the next goal really was crucial.”

Disappointed Dons boss Russell Martin said: “It was game over after 15 minutes. It was a disappointing start and everything we spoke about being aware of, we didn’t do right.

“It was a poor start, we lacked intensity and aggressiveness that they showed and have shown under this new manager and Alby (Aaron Wilbraham) since he’s taken over, and that was no excuse really.

“We shot ourselves in the foot. I can see why he gave the first penalty but the guy has jumped into Ben (Gladwin), and we didn’t recover well enough from it.

“After that we played with urgency and kept going, but in the second half we gave them a goal again and that was game over then.

“We thought if we could get a goal it would be interesting. We did try to keep playing, all the subs did really, really well and that was positive.

“We had too many out there who weren’t on it mentality-wise and that dictated the way the game went.

“I’m angry about the first 15 minutes but I can’t be too angry because the lads have been incredible recently.”