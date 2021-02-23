Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy left disappointed with a point at Northampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy and Northampton caretaker boss Jon Brady were both disappointed to come away from Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with only a point apiece.

The two teams remain in relegation trouble at the bottom of the table after playing out a stalemate on a blustery evening at Sixfields.

Rochdale are 18th but only a point outside the bottom four.

Barry-Murphy said: “The conditions were obviously very difficult but the attitude and the application of the lads was really good and at times our performance was very, very good.

“The opposition had a couple of chances but I felt, overall, it was just a matter of time until we scored so it’s difficult to be happy with a draw.

“The wind made it tough for both teams, especially in the first half because we were playing into it, but we looked dangerous on the break and from set-pieces.

“There’s a presumption that you’re go and dominate the game when the wind is in your favour but that’s not always the case and Northampton had their moments.

“But we had some real good chances near the end of the game and I thought we would score. We didn’t but we were resolute and defended well as a team and that’s testament to the players.

“There’s been a lot of talk about our defensive record this season but there are now real positives in how we’re defending and we also created good chances so we’re keen to maintain that.”

Northampton had the better chances as Ryan Edmondson, Ryan Watson and Mark Marshall all threatened, while Kwadwo Baah went closest for the visitors with a late effort.

“It’s frustrating not to win,” admitted Brady, whose Northampton side are now second from bottom in League One. “We had six shots on target and two one-on-ones whereas they only had one all game.

“I’m disappointed not to have won but I’m pleased we managed the game properly to see it out because that was a problem at MK Dons on Saturday.

“Of course we want to get three points – we’re desperate for three points – but it’s just so tight down there at the moment.

“There’s three points between seven teams and there will be twists and turns and bumps along the way, but again we’ve had more chances than the opposition.

“It was a difficult night for both teams with that howling wind and the pitch is cutting up but we had more possession than the opposition so we’re keeping the ball well and looking after it better.

“But it’s got to be purposeful possession and we need to be slicker and quicker when we’re trying to play the way we are.”