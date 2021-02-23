Paul Lambert ‘encouraged’ as Ipswich win at Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Paul Lambert felt the 1-0 win at Hull proved his Ipswich players are ready for the fight ahead in Sky Bet League One.

James Norwood’s smart half-volley after 15 minutes proved the difference in a wind-affected game which put the visitors 10th in the table.

Lambert said: “It’s encouraging – we’ve beaten a really good side, in my opinion.

“It’s certainly a step in the right way. We got in some good positions and that was really pleasing. We got that clean sheet, obviously, and that gives you a solid place to build from.

“There’s no magic formula, no magic wand, but hopefully we can keep on winning.

“I’ve never once questioned their commitment or fight. Did I question anything like that? No.”

Ipswich unquestionably deserved three points against unimaginative opposition.

They began on the front foot and rarely looked back once Norwood converted Myles Kenlock’s cross-field delivery after 15 minutes.

Hull should have equalised 14 minutes later when Keane Lewis-Potter inexplicably dragged wide from an inviting position inside the penalty area.

But that was as close as the hosts came to scoring – with the second half devoid of any meaningful chances.

Lambert said: “Any game is tough in this league – that’s the nature of football.

“But you have to win games and it doesn’t matter where you sit in the table – that’s what you have to do.”

Of Norwood, Lambert said: “His goal was a really top, top goal and his general game was really good.”

Hull dropped to third in League One and have now won just once in six league games.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “I thought, performance-wise, we were poor and we were lacklustre – we didn’t move the ball as quickly as I’d have liked.

“Saying that, we had the best two chances of the game so it’s a frustrating night for us.

“There are 15 games to go and there are going to be a lot of twists and turns as the season goes along.

“We’re searching for that momentum and that consistency. Hopefully it turns for us sooner rather than later.”

McCann added: ”It’s difficult to find any positives (after losing) – we were slow in our play and slow in our build-up. We were nowhere where we can be, but we’re in this together.

“We need to make sure the boys recover right and get them going again for Saturday.

“We’re third in the league and there’s 15 games to go. We’re doing a lot of things right and we know there’s a long way to go.

“We’ve just got to focus on the next game and make sure we respond. Judge us by the end of the season.”