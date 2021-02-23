Charlton boss Lee Bowyer ’embarrassed’ following defeat to bottom side Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lee Bowyer admitted he was “embarrassed” at his and Charlton’s recent struggles after Sky Bet League One bottom club Burton came from behind to defeat the play-off chasers 2-1 at The Valley.

The Addicks looked great for 20 minutes and took the lead through striker Jayden Stockley, only for Michael Fondop and a Ben Watson own goal to leave them with just one win in their last five.

With chances of a top-six finish growing slimmer by the week, Bowyer said the same old problems were haunting the London club in every outing.

“I’m disappointed, I’m really disappointed we didn’t win the game,” admitted Bowyer.

“I think the way we started, everything was right. But we’ve come away losing to a team down at the bottom and that can’t keep happening.

“Did we deserve to lose the game? I don’t think so. But how many times can I say that? I’m the one who sets them up, I’m the one who takes the flak when we lose. I just said to them, ‘I’m embarrassed’.

“I would say we started very well. I think the change of shape worked, the personnel were the right personnel. Scored first, unlucky, woodwork, disallowed goal…

“I think we started so well, at times players, all players, take their foot off the pedal. I see us take our foot off the pedal too many times. You have to be at it from the first whistle to the last.

“I’ll never make excuses. When we’re winning I’ll take the praise, when we’re going through a tough time like now I’ll take the criticism.”

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was delighted with a crucial three points toward Albion’s relegation dogfight.

He said: “I don’t have to tell you any fairytale stories. We wanted a reaction after Saturday. The right reaction and a good performance.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a very difficult place to come. You need people to be on the top of their game and I thought our goalkeeper did that, our full-backs did that and our striker did that.

“We had some big performances, big work, but we looked really good.

“They changed their formation and went for the same formation as Sunderland did because they saw we had problems with that formation. And in the beginning we did again, but we adjusted really quickly and got stronger.

“Our reaction to going behind was really big.

“We need to make sure that is the very least we put into our performances for the rest of our matches (this season).

“We need to have a look at giving up goals from set-pieces – but the way we reacted was very, very pleasing.”