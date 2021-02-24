Manchester United still without quartet for Europa League tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Edinson Cavani, Donny Van De Beek, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba remain absent as Manchester United host Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32 second leg.

Cavani and Van De Beek missed the 4-0 first-leg win in Turin due to muscle complaints, while McTominay has not featured since being brought off 60 minutes into that match.

Pogba has started to step up his recovery from a thigh injury and Phil Jones remains out with a knee issue, while a shoulder injury denies 18-year-old Hannibal Mejbri the chance to make his bow.

Shola Shoretire, 17, and Amad Diallo, 18, are pushing for their first starts having made their debuts off the bench in the last week, while 19-year-old Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has been added to United’s Europa League squad.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Diallo, Fernandes, Fred, James, Galbraith, Mata, Matic, Shoretire, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford.