Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Support for Woods, Jota boost and Dallas’ heat map – Wednesday’s sporting social

by Press Association
February 24, 2021, 6:05 pm
Tiger Woods, Diogo Jota and Stuart Dallas (David Davies/Paul Ellis/Rui Vieira/PA)
Tiger Woods, Diogo Jota and Stuart Dallas (David Davies/Paul Ellis/Rui Vieira/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.

Football

Wow!

Diogo Jota returned to training.

Virgil Van Dijk continued to make progress.

James Milner was delighted.

Thomas Partey was back from injury.

Another Olivier Giroud worldie.

Dele Alli took a leaf out of the Frenchman’s book.

Lucas Digne signed a new deal at Everton.

Remembering Bobby Moore.

Happy 81st birthday, Denis Law.

Liverpool recalled Robbie Fowler’s final goal for the club, on this day in 2007.

Golf

Stars wished Tiger Woods well.

When it’s breezy, swing it easy.

Cricket

A closer look at the new stadium in India.

Things did not go well for England on day one of the third Test.

Formula One

Four-time world champion Alain Prost celebrated his 66th birthday.

Mick Schumacher prepared for the new season.

Tennis

Life began at 40 for 2002 Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy is on a mission.

More from the Press and Journal