Support for Woods, Jota boost and Dallas’ heat map – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.

Football

Wow!

👑 Water covers two-thirds of the Earth, Stuart covers the rest! pic.twitter.com/P2kh1xkST0 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 24, 2021

Diogo Jota returned to training.

Here he is 😍 pic.twitter.com/5iNYEHTc3k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk continued to make progress.

James Milner was delighted.

Great to see a couple of familiar faces back on the pitch today 👀💪 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ziRhGU8y9E — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 24, 2021

Thomas Partey was back from injury.

Another Olivier Giroud worldie.

Dele Alli took a leaf out of the Frenchman’s book.

🚲 ✌️#UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/KjOmMgLziU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 24, 2021 Wow @dele_official just lit up an empty stadium 🔥 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 24, 2021

Lucas Digne signed a new deal at Everton.

🔵 @LucasDigne 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ZmNlFzJwVb — Everton (@Everton) February 24, 2021 It’s an honor for me to play for this club since 3 years soon and I’m so happy and so blessed to continue to play for this color @everton 💙 since I joined the club the welcome was amazing for me and my family . I just want to say a Big thank you to all of Evertonian 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/h382dMPd97 — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) February 24, 2021

Remembering Bobby Moore.

The greatest ❤️ Twenty-eight years ago today, Bobby Moore passed away. pic.twitter.com/y9QjmUiATR — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 24, 2021 28 years ago today we lost a national and club legend. The greatest to ever play for @WestHam RIP Bobby Moore❤️⚒ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) February 24, 2021 Remembering a history maker. 💭 Today marks the day we lost the great Bobby Moore. #FFC pic.twitter.com/NIQzxS04GO — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 24, 2021

Happy 81st birthday, Denis Law.

Happy 81st birthday to club legend Denis Law! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/TgAF9n6FpB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 24, 2021

Liverpool recalled Robbie Fowler’s final goal for the club, on this day in 2007.

Golf

Stars wished Tiger Woods well.

When I heard the news I was really concerned. Good to know you are doing OK. Get well soon my friend!!!!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/aP2rhderDm — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 24, 2021 Love you big brother… but We will get through this @TigerWoods — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 24, 2021 Hate to see the news about Tiger. Wishing him a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback. If anyone can do it, it's TW. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) February 24, 2021 Such a sad news which reminds us how much road traffic is dangerous. Wishing @TigerWoods a good recovery. #RoadSafety https://t.co/v4TsX4UPfQ — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) February 24, 2021 Get well soon, Tiger 👍⛳️ https://t.co/KdxVeztuws — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) February 24, 2021 Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021 Great to hear Tiger Woods is ok! Too many legends going too soon of late! Hope to see him come back from this, Imagine he comes back and wins a major again, That would be something else! He’s already the greatest golfer ever imo. 🐐🏌️‍♂️🐐 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) February 24, 2021

When it’s breezy, swing it easy.

When it’s breezy swing it easy🌬 Avoid the 🌴 this week…or shape your ball! @PuertoRicoOpen @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/f1Jx6ZgVqC — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 24, 2021

Cricket

A closer look at the new stadium in India.

A spectacular stadium! 😍 Match Centre: https://t.co/n05iDWgDlf pic.twitter.com/R2UZ20oEQE — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2021 A behind-the-scenes look at our dressing room area 👌 Match Centre: https://t.co/BmD8YiIOwg#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kEwRz8MNOZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2021

Things did not go well for England on day one of the third Test.

2 day Test ?? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 24, 2021

Formula One

Four-time world champion Alain Prost celebrated his 66th birthday.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, @Prost_official. Joyeux anniversaire! 🇫🇷🎂 pic.twitter.com/erhnW7VvUZ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 24, 2021 Tanti auguri Alain Prost 🥳 6️⃣6️⃣ today 🙌#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kfOBMs9Kot — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 24, 2021

Mick Schumacher prepared for the new season.

In England quarantining at the moment. Can’t wait to get to work 💪🏻 @HaasF1Team pic.twitter.com/d6nIES8t81 — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) February 24, 2021

Tennis

Life began at 40 for 2002 Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt.

The greatest rally you've ever seen?! A point to remember on your birthday, @lleytonhewitt 😉 pic.twitter.com/FZAg548Irt — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 24, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy is on a mission.