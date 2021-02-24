Thomas Frank hails Brentford’s defence after win over Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank praised his side’s defensive solidity as they dug in to beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 and end a three-game losing streak in the Championship.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sorensen inflicted a third straight defeat on struggling Wednesday.

It was the Bees’ first clean sheet in nine matches, keeping them second in the table.

Frank said: “After one of our poorest performances we were so solid defensively, so I will enjoy my glass of red wine tonight.

“We learned from recent games and made the kind of professional fouls that every team does against us, and that is part of the game.

“We wanted them to sprint to get to the ball, be aggressive in putting pressure on the ball and win their duels. They did all three so I’m very pleased with them.

“Football is a strange thing. Sometimes you just need things to drop for you and the first goal gave us a bit of an extra boost. We also had that composure and calmness to turn things round today.

“The most important thing was that we defended well and took the initiative again. We did that and you could see the confidence return.”

The win saw late cameos for top-scorer Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva despite recent injuries, but Frank said both were unlikely to start in the weekend clash against Stoke.

Owls caretaker boss Neil Thompson wants his side, who are three points from safety, to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch in the season run-in.

“We’re disappointed in terms of giving goals away too easily. The first was bouncing round in the box, the second we had a man off the pitch and the third was a giveaway from a corner,” he said.

“For large parts we more than matched them – we didn’t create enough chances we know that. We have to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch because no matter what goes on in the middle third, we weren’t good enough tonight.”

Thompson refused to be drawn on the calculated foul that saw Fisayo Dele-Bashiru needing treatment in the build up to Brentford’s decisive second goal, insisting: “Even with a player off the pitch we have to adjust, and we didn’t do that.”

But Thompson said there was no lack of effort from his players.

He added: “We just have to keep trusting them to get on the front foot and try to flip it. The game was on a knife-edge in terms of football at half-time. We’re disappointed, but you have to find it from within to lift yourself and get back on a run.

“We passed the ball well with intent but when you’re down in the position where things go against you and they did tonight – it definitely wasn’t a 3-0 game. There was no lack of effort and the lads worked their socks off, but we have to be more ruthless.”