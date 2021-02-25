Newport seeking back-to-back victories now Michael Flynn has settled squad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport boss Michael Flynn has a settled squad at last for Stevenage’s visit to Rodney Parade.

The Exiles have suffered a rash of red cards since the turn of the new year, but Scot Bennett returned at Walsall in midweek after a three-match ban, meaning Flynn could name a full-strength side.

The 1-0 win was only promotion-chasing Newport’s second in 13 Sky Bet League Two matches, and Flynn is expected to keep changes to a minimum as County seek back-to-back victories for the first time since early December.

Dom Telford or Nicky Maynard could be given a breather in attack, with Jake Scrimshaw, Padraig Amond and Ryan Taylor all competing for a starting spot.

Stevenage are set to rotate again after manager Alex Revell made four changes for the midweek goalless draw at Port Vale.

Revell says the “relentless run of games” has forced his hand over recent team selection and this will be Stevenage’s fifth away trip in six matches.

Ben Coker and Luke Prosser are among those vying to return to the starting line-up.

Scott Cuthbert emerged unscathed from the Port Vale draw, his first start after being sidelined by injury for a month.