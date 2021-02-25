Daryl Dike pushing for Barnsley start against Millwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has plenty of options as he looks to maintain a push for the Sky Bet Championship top six against Millwall.

The Tykes made it four straight wins when beating Stoke 2-0 on Wednesday night, which left them eighth, only a point behind the play-off places.

American forward Daryl Dike came off the bench to score in the final minute, his first goal since arriving on loan from Orlando City, so he could be in contention to start.

Defender Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (ACL) both continue their recovery.

Millwall head to Oakwell on the back of grabbing a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Luton.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw both came into attack for the Lions, who remain without several players.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) is closing in on a return to action but will not be be rushed, along with Connor Mahoney, who has been out since November with a quad problem.

Defender Murray Wallace (foot), midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle), Jake Cooper (shoulder) and forward Kenneth Zohore (ankle) all continue their own recovery.