Injured Scott Fraser doubtful for MK Dons clash with Oxford

Scott Fraser remains a doubt for MK Dons as they prepare to face Oxford at the weekend.

The number 10 missed the 4-2 defeat to Shrewsbury in midweek after picking up an injury against Northampton.

Jordan Houghton returned as a second-half substitute in Shropshire but there was still no place for David Kasamu, who has returned to training after an injury.

Louis Thompson remains out with a hamstring injury.

Oxford midfielder Marcus McGuane could miss the rest of the season after a setback in his return from a thigh injury.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has been out since January 23 and was thought to be nearing a return but suffered a setback last week.

Sam Long returned from a hamstring problem to play the full 90 minutes of Tuesday’s home defeat by Portsmouth.

That match made it three games without a goal for the U’s, though the form guide still shows they have taken the most points of any League One side December 1.