Southend still without Nile Ranger for Salford showdown

Southend will not have Nile Ranger available for the visit of Salford as the striker is still working his way back to fitness.

The 29-year-old re-signed for his former club last week but is still recovering from a calf injury sustained in training.

Deadline-day signing Jacob Mellis is closing in on his first inclusion in a matchday squad after building up his fitness.

Left-back Sam Hart is a doubt after aggravating a groin problem in an in-house match on Monday while wingers Terrell Egbri (hamstring) and James Olayinka (ankle) remain absent.

Salford forward Brandon Thomas-Asante looks set to keep his place after scoring his third goal of the season having been promoted to the starting line-up in midweek.

The 22-year-old, making his first start since January 12, scored in the defeat to Morecambe and appears to have done enough to impress manager Richie Wellens.

Salford are still awaiting the return of captain Tom Clarke after a three-match absence due to a head injury.

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson remains a long-term casualty after breaking his leg last October.