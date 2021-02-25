Martyn Waghorn pushing for Derby start against Nottingham Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney expects to have an unchanged squad against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Rooney’s players came through the midweek win against Huddersfield unscathed and all of them remain available for Friday night’s clash, with Tom Lawrence and Krystian Bielik still the only absentees.

Midfielder Lawrence could be back in contention next week after a scan on his injured ankle showed no further damage, but central defender Bielik has undergone knee surgery and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Martyn Waghorn’s contribution off the bench against Huddersfield could see him start against Forest.

Lewis Grabban’s absence with a hamstring injury means Glenn Murray is likely to keep his place in the side up front, ahead of Lyle Taylor.

Taylor has been nursing a back injury but played 15 minutes as a substitute in the Reds’ win at Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Forest boss Chris Hughton has rotated Luke Freeman, Joe Lolley and Alex Mighten recently, while the fit-again Sammy Ameobi is also an option.

Ryan Yates made his first start after injury in midweek and could keep his place in the side after scoring the winning goal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.