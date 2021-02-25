Harrogate expected to make minimal changes for Grimsby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harrogate could stick with the same starting XI when they host bottom-of-the-table Grimsby in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

Town secured an impressive 1-0 win over Mansfield on Tuesday and boss Simon Weaver may be reluctant to make changes.

Joe Cracknell (knee) and Mitchell Roberts (hamstring) are long-term absentees but they are the only players unavailable to the long-serving manager.

Dan Jones (groin) and Ryan Fallowfield (coronavirus) returned to the bench in midweek after spells on the sidelines.

Grimsby defender Joe Bunney will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off for a second bookable offence against Crawley on Tuesday.

The Mariners were without Harry Clifton and Max Wright for that 2-1 win and the duo are set for a spell on the treatment table with unspecified injuries.

Paul Hurst claimed a first victory in his second spell at the club in midweek and will have options for Saturday’s fixture.

Mattie Pollock and Sam Habergham are in contention again after recent knocks.