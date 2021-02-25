Craig Clay and Hector Kyprianou boost Leyton Orient options for Tranmere clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient will have more options in midfield when they face Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Hector Kyprianou is back after a three-match ban for a red card at Crawley on February 2 and Craig Clay could also return after a thigh injury.

The O’s remain without a number of attacking players and have found the net only once during their last six games.

Lee Angol, Ruel Sotiriou and Louis Dennis are out with their respective thigh injuries, while Sam Ling is expected to return soon after a muscle strain.

Tranmere make the trip to the capital in great form with nine wins from their last 12 games in all competitions.

Otis Khan missed the latest victory away to Carlisle on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and is not set to return for a couple of weeks, while youngster Kyle Hayde (thigh) is also out.

Danny Lloyd was also absent through illness but should be available again if selected to face Orient.

Centre-back Sid Nelson will need to be assessed after he was forced off early in the second half against Carlisle.