Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Support for Becker and a whirlwind Test – Thursday’s sporting social

by Press Association
February 25, 2021, 6:37 pm Updated: February 25, 2021, 6:41 pm
Alisson Becker and Joe Root (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 25.

Football

The football world offered its support to Alisson Becker.

A worldie from Dele Alli.

Marcus Rashford made his professional debut five years ago.

Raheem Sterling saw the funny side.

Best make sure the second dose is on a non-cricket day, Gary.

Life begins at 40 for former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung.

Wolves’ England defender Conor Coady turned 28.

Manchester City turned the clock back three years.

Kammy may have to do some work now!

Jack Rudoni spread some community cheer.

Cricket

Not your usual day of Test match cricket.

England’s Saqib Mahmood celebrated his 24th birthday.

What a view!

Rugby Union

Jack Willis began the road to recovery for a second time.

MMA

Khabib took over the desert.

Tennis

Donna Vekic started rehab.

Karolina Muchova had dreams of an alternate career

Boxing

The Hitman had a lovely day.

Rowing

Helen Glover might have a bit of a problem.