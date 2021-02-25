Matty Lund out for up to six weeks as Rochdale prepare to host Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund will miss Saturday’s clash with fellow Sky Bet League One strugglers Burton as he faces up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Lund damaged an ankle during Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with Plymouth and scans have revealed he is likely to be out of action for a lengthy spell.

Jimmy Ryan remains on the long-term casualty list as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side currently lie in 18th place but are just three points better off than the visitors, who sit at the foot of the table.

Burton defender Josh Earl will hope to regain his place in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s starting line-up after serving a one-match ban.

Earl, who is on loan from Preston, sat out Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Charlton after being sent off for a second bookable offence during the 3-0 home defeat by Sunderland three days earlier.

Kieran Wallace returned from injury in midweek, while Michael Mancienne made a second appearance as a substitute and will hope for further involvement.

John-Joe O’Toole and Kane Hemmings are also closing in on returns and Colin Daniel is working his way back from a back injury.