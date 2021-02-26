Crewe set to pick from unchanged squad against Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crewe manager David Artell expects to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Sunderland.

Artell switched to a 4-4-2 system against Accrington in midweek, following back-to-back defeats, and it reaped its rewards as Alex returned to winning ways. It remains to be seen if Artell sticks with that line-up on Saturday.

Donervon Daniels played 90 minutes on his return from injury. It was his first appearance since October and the defender will be assessed to ensure he suffered no ill effects.

Oli Finney is likely to be out for another six to eight weeks after breaking his leg against Shrewsbury at the beginning of the month, a prognosis that has improved after a scan revealed the midfielder does not need an operation.

Josh Scowen could return to Sunderland’s squad for the trip to the Alexandra Stadium.

Scowen missed the midweek win over Fleetwood with a minor hamstring problem but the midfielder is in contention for a swift return.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealed that Tom Flanagan is a week away from returning to action, while Denver Hume could still feature before the end of the season.

Hume has not played since December 5 due to a hamstring injury but his recovery is progressing well.