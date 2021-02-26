Luton could receive injury boost ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Luton could be boosted by the return of either Tom Lockyer or Matty Pearson for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Nathan Jones did not specify which player, but is hoping one of them can return to contention after injury.

Lockyer (ankle) and fellow defender Pearson (hamstring) have both missed the last two games.

Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley is nursing a thigh problem but is expected to resume in defence.

Wednesday top scorer Callum Paterson is set to return after being rested for the 3-0 midweek loss at Brentford.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo has a knee injury that is set to rule him out for a number of weeks.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still sidelined with a fractured rib while midfielder Liam Shaw serves the final game of his two-match suspension.

Winger Andre Green is struggling to shake off an Achilles injury while Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost Van Aken (ankle) and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) are long-term absentees.