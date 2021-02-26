Akin Famewo set to return to Charlton defence against Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton defender Akin Famewo is set to return for the visit of Blackpool.

The on-loan Norwich centre-back was rested for the midweek defeat to Burton having made his comeback from an ankle injury last weekend but will be back in the side on Saturday.

Fellow defender Chris Gunter will also return having been rested against Burton.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, who is still recovering from a hamstring strain, started outdoor work on Thursday but will not be ready while Alex Gilbey (hamstring) and Ryan Inniss (thigh) are still missing.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley is hopeful striker Gary Madine will be fit.

The 30-year-old has been out since late January with a groin problem but did some outdoor training this week and a late decision will be made on his chances of playing at the Valley.

CJ Hamilton, who has not featured since before Christmas due to a hamstring injury, is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Centre-back Daniel Gretarsson (hamstring) is a few weeks behind Hamilton in his recovery while fellow defender Marvin Ekpiteta and striker Keshi Anderson (also both hamstring) are long-term absentees.