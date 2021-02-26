Brentford set to have Ivan Toney back in their starting line-up to face Stoke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ivan Toney could return to Brentford’s starting line-up against Stoke.

The striker recovered from an ankle injury to come off the bench in the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday, so he could be pushing for a start.

Left-back Rico Henry is out for two months with a hamstring injury while Marcus Forss will need assessing after a recent concussion.

Pontus Jansson (ankle) and Christian Norgaard remain out, along with long-term knee injury victim Shandon Baptiste.

Stoke have injury issues for the trip to London.

James McClean suffered a foot injury in training before the midweek defeat to Barnsley and an Instagram post has shown the midfielder in an air boot.

Sam Clucas also missed the Oakwell loss with an injury and is out, while Steven Fletcher (groin) will be assessed after limping off in the second half.

Morgan Fox (hamstring), Nathan Collins (foot) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) remain sidelined.