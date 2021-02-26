Shane McLoughlin pushing for start as AFC Wimbledon host Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson is likely to have an unchanged squad for the visit of high-flying Hull.

Shane McLoughlin made his return from injury as a substitute in the home win against Gillingham in midweek and the midfielder could be pushing for a starting place.

Ollie Palmer, who has not played since January 12, will be assessed but Callum Reilly (hamstring) is out.

The Dons climbed out of the relegation places with Tuesday night’s win and will look for back-to-back league victories for the first time this season on Saturday.

Tom Eaves has resumed training but will not be ready in time for Hull’s trip to London.

The striker last played on January 9 after sustaining an ankle injury but his continued absence means Tigers boss Grant McCann will pick from the same squad of players who went down 1-0 at home to Ipswich.

McCann could make changes to the team following another home loss, with Josh Magennis, Alfie Jones and Jordan Flores options for the Northern Irishman.

Despite just one win in the last six games, Hull are third in the League One table – although they have played at least two matches more than all of the teams around them.