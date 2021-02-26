Harvey Barnes set for Foxes return against Arsenal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are expected to be recalled to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The trio started on the bench in Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague which knocked the Foxes out of the last-32.

James Maddison remains out with a hip problem and James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Ayoze Perez (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) are all sidelined.

Arsenal should have a fully-fit squad to take to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Thomas Partey came off the bench in Thursday’s Europa League win over Benfica and will be pushing for a recall following a hamstring injury.

Defender Rob Holding (concussion) missed the trip but should be in contention as manager Mikel Arteta must decide if any players are in need of a rest.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Evans, Daley-Campbell, Pereira, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Mendy, Amartey, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Tierney, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Aubameyang, Balogun.