Sergio Aguero pushing for first Man City start since October

Sergio Aguero is pushing to make his first start since Manchester City played West Ham last October – and only his fourth of the season – as the Premier League leaders host the London side at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero, City’s record goalscorer, has seen his campaign to date ravaged by a combination of knee and hamstring problems and Covid-19.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, fit again after a hamstring injury, could feature after being an unused substitute in midweek. Central defender Nathan Ake is the only notable absentee with a muscular problem.

West Ham are still without defender Angelo Ogbonna, wing-back Arthur Masuaku and forward Andriy Yarmolenko.

Full-back Ryan Fredericks needs a fitness test on a groin strain.

Boss David Moyes may revert to a back three with youngster Ben Johnson at left wing-back.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Torres, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, Jesus, Aguero.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Johnson, Fornals, Antonio, Lingard, Randolph, Fredericks, Balbuena, Alves, Noble, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko, Martin.