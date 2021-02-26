Nathaniel Clyne sidelined as Crystal Palace host Fulham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crystal Palace full-back Nathaniel Clyne will miss Sunday’s visit of Fulham because of a minor muscle injury.

Wilfried Zaha returned to light training on Friday and Palace boss Roy Hodgson is optimistic the Ivory Coast forward could be available at some point next week after missing the last three games with a hamstring problem.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham were also in the early part of training on Friday, but the match against the Cottagers comes too soon. James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur are among the other absentees.

Fulham will have Aleksandar Mitrovic available again for the short trip.

The Serbia striker tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Fulham’s surprise 2-0 win at Everton, but has returned to training following a period of self-isolation although Scott Parker said he would be assessed ahead of the game.

The Cottagers will continue to be without captain Tom Cairney as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem, while Terence Kongolo also remains sidelined.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt, Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, McCarthy, Eze, Benteke, Batshuayi, Butland, Ward, Townsend, Mateta, Cahill, Mitchell, Kelly.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Decordova-Reid, Maja, Rodak, Aina, Hector, Ream, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Mitrovic