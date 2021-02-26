Birthday tributes, cycling fail and players reunited – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 26.

Football

That’s a yellow card for diving!

First ride of the year and I forgot the golden rule – if in doubt, clip out!😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/CHZm01XZ5N — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 26, 2021

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson will be supporting his team from the sidelines.

Obviously gutted to have picked up an injury but will do everything I can to support the team while working on my rehab. https://t.co/UG3V89tsV1 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 26, 2021

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was happy to reach the Europa League last 16.

Ditto for Arsenal goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

Great character from the boys. See you soon again Athens for the next round 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/AsLsOorTgX — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) February 26, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned 48.

Over 1️⃣6️⃣ years with the club ❤️ Happy birthday boss! 😎#MUFC pic.twitter.com/JO8nJIvtU1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2021 📸 Ole always has a smile on his face 😄#MUFC https://t.co/LRKEUdenpe pic.twitter.com/gDc7GpCJ6c — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2021 Happy birthday my friend, always a pleasure talking to someone really humble! We were focused on that bird 🦅 that day because we didn’t want him to poo poo 💩 inside our mouth like he did in @youngy18's mouth 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5miahjbVwS — Patrice Evra (@Evra) February 26, 2021

Former Red Devils goalkeeper, now chief executive at Ajax, pondered a reunion with Solskjaer in the last 16 draw.

Congratulations, Ole Gunnar! Have a nice day and maybe we’ll meet each other soon 😉 #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/Ul4kK8meCF — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 26, 2021 It’s @ManUtd, but only in Gdańsk 😉 https://t.co/3j6YehOUE3 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 26, 2021

But instead it was another former United star – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who would return to Old Trafford.

AC Milan!!!! @Ibra_official https://t.co/dGJfn9VyWt — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 26, 2021 👋 See you in the next round, guys… #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/aEYhsxqH1I — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2021

Deja vu for Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy admitted Leicester were not good enough.

Jesse Lingard got involved with… world pistachio day!

Snack ✅ Work ✅ Weekend ready ✅Have a great day 🤙🏽#worldpistachioday pic.twitter.com/yDDAqt4n2b — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 26, 2021

Ibrahimovic was as modest as ever.

If im not an ICON who is? @Dsquared2 pic.twitter.com/AK2iiQEfml — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) February 26, 2021

Gary Lineker hit the garden.

First time in the garden this year. Spring is in the air. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/PbiXWnwD6x — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2021

Manchester City remembered a famous victory.

Alfredo Morelos drew praise from Rangers’ opponents after passing up a scoring chance when his marker pulled up injured.

Bayern Munich’s England Under-21 starlet came of age.

Fernando Llorente celebrated his 36th birthday.

¡Muchas gracias a todos por las felicitaciones! 😄👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/miMfeHeh47 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) February 26, 2021

Cricket

England Women sealed the ODI series in New Zealand.

GET IN!! 🦁 🦁 🦁 We win by 7 wickets and seal the ODI series 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Scorecard: https://t.co/pAxOyfG5iF#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/fGwLv6E8xj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 26, 2021

Happy birthday, Matt Prior.

Kevin Pietersen hopes England’s batsmen are reflecting on the third Test defeat to India.

I hope there are some England batters waking up this morning and being honest with themselves at least, by acknowledging their batting was dreadful on that wicket?! I’ve heard Virat & Rohit say theirs was! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 26, 2021

Motor sport

Ferrari new boy Carlos Sainz was all kitted up for the Scuderia’s 2021 launch.

Billy Monger neared the finish line.

Today is the final day of @BillyMonger's #BillysBigChallenge 💪 Please donate and help give him that last push today – he's working so hard to raise money to help change lives. https://t.co/bw9ZM4VgPf pic.twitter.com/YO8W7DY4jB — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) February 26, 2021

Tennis

Andy Murray was looking forward to a battle of Britain.

Johanna Konta was soaking up the rays.

Petra Kvitova took in the view.

Woke up to this beautiful backdrop in Doha ❤️🏖@QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/GkCbsjlcrL — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 26, 2021

Belinda Bencic has a new cardio workout.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was raring to go in Bolton.

Ready for day 2 in Bolton. Feeling good again this morning and ready to play 🟢🟢 pic.twitter.com/thRt3vNak2 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 26, 2021

Rugby League

Frowback Friday for Leon Pyrce.

Rallying

Happy birthday to Sebastien Loeb.