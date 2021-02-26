Livingston duo Scott Robinson and Marvin Bartley expect to feature in cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Robinson and Marvin Bartley are expected to be fit for Livingston’s Betfred Cup final appearance against St Johnstone.

The pair returned to training early in the week after missing last weekend’s draw with St Mirren.

Jack Fitzwater is back from suspension to leave long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) the only missing players.

St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson has a 50-50 chance of being fit for the trip to the national stadium.

The 32-year-old Saints midfielder had a small setback in his bid to recover from a calf problem.

Midfielder David Wotherspoon has recovered from a groin problem.