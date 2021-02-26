Saturday, February 27th 2021 Show Links
Clevid Dikamona missing for Kilmarnock as Alan Power returns from ban

by Press Association
February 26, 2021, 6:27 pm Updated: February 27, 2021, 7:07 am
Kilmarnock’s Clevid Dikamona is injured (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock’s only absentee for the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The defender will miss another five to 10 days of training with a hamstring injury.

Alan Power returns from suspension for the Ayrshire side.

Peter Pawlett is suspended for the visitors.

The midfielder completes a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is out with a hip problem but should be available next weekend.