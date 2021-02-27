Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone to grab chance to clinch League Cup trophy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boss Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to grab their chance to build on limited cup success when they face Livingston in the Betfred Cup final.

The Perth club won their first major trophy when they beat Dundee United in the 2014 Scottish Cup final after previously losing two League Cup finals to Celtic in 1969 and Rangers in 1998.

Looking forward to the trip to Hampden Park on Sunday, the former St Johnstone and Scotland defender said: “It is a huge game if you look at the history of the club. We don’t get there very often.

“It is only three times before so I think it is a massive opportunity to try to land a major trophy, probably a bit like Livingston.

“We are probably both very similar and it is a great opportunity for either club to win one.

“It is just a little disappointing that it is a time of Covid-19 for fans but I don’t think that will take away from the game and what it means to the players and to be the first group of players to win the Betfred Cup would be a massive achievement.

“In 20 years’ time they can look back and say they were the first team to win the Betfred Cup with St Johnstone.

“I would be delighted but most importantly it is about the players and I hope they achieve what I know they can achieve.

“They are a good team, they have played a lot of good football this season and hopefully they turn up on Sunday and put in a really good performance and hopefully we can get something out of it.”

Davidson, who was number two to Tommy Wright when Saints won the Scottish Cup – and who has had coaching roles at Stoke City and Dunfermline as well as being assistant manager to Gary Rowett at Millwall – believes a second cup win in seven years would encapsulate a successful period in the Perth club’s history.

He said: “It (the final) shows you where we are as a club and where we have been.

“It is a great period.

“We have had some tough times and supporters and people around St Johnstone and Perth should try and enjoy it as much as they can.

“It is difficult just now but it would be a great achievement if, in seven years, we could add the Betfred to the Scottish Cup.”

The former Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Preston North End player believes the showpiece occasion against their Scottish Premiership rivals is “definitely” a 50-50 game.

He said: “Livingston’s form has been tremendous and our form has been quite good as well.

“I think it is anybody’s game and the first goal will be crucial.

“Livingston are fantastic when they get the first goal in games so we have got to make sure we are strong defensively and don’t give them opportunities to score because once they do that, they are very hard to play against.

“Hopefully we get the first one and the game will open up and we will see what happens after that.”