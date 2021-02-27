Referee Lee Mason criticised as Brighton are denied equaliser at West Brom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Referee Lee Mason’s officiating was labelled an “embarrassment” after he disallowed a Brighton goal against West Brom having already decided to award it.

Brighton thought they had levelled at the Hawthorns under huge controversy when Lewis Dunk curled in a quick free-kick.

Referee Mason blew his whistle – before quickly blowing again – but in between Dunk had shot and scored.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐲! 😲 Lewis Dunk curls a free kick into the net with Sam Johnstone still lining up his wall – but the whistle was blown… twice 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL📱 Follow #WBABHA here: https://t.co/xUTMmtOj1D📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/vrnZSr7OnP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 27, 2021

Brighton’s players surrounded Mason to complain and the referee eventually gave the goal – only to finally reverse his decision after a chaotic few minutes and pull the game back for the Seagulls to retake their initial free-kick.

The Premier League explained the decision in a statement on Twitter, saying: “Lewis Dunk takes a quick free-kick and bends the ball into the net but after consulting the VAR, referee Lee Mason has overturned the goal because the whistle had been blown a second time before the ball had crossed the line.”

But the decision-making process, which took a number of minutes to be concluded, was heavily criticised.

Former England star Alex Scott said on the BBC’s Football Focus: “The whole situation and how that was dealt with was an embarrassment.

“One minute it was given then it wasn’t and then it went to VAR – you need someone to take control and explain and then it stops everything that we’ve just seen happen from happening.”

Gary Lineker was equally scathing on Twitter, saying: “This is a first even with the levels this season’s bonkersness. Lee Mason has disallowed a goal, then given a goal, then disallowed a goal. Best, confused of Leicester.

“The reason it was disallowed was because the ref blew his whistle for a 2nd time just before it crossed the line, which stops play. Never seen that happen before but highlights the nonsensity of a law that stops the side who’ve been fouled gaining an advantage.”