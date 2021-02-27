Dundee fight back twice to draw at Morton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 Scottish Championship draw at Morton.

Cameron Salkeld went close with two early efforts for Morton, but it was Craig McGuffie who eventually opened the scoring four minutes before half-time.

Lewis Strapp headed down a long ball to McGuffie, who unleashed a wonderful volley from the edge of the box into the corner of the net.

The hosts were pegged back 20 minutes into the second period when Jason Cummings fired home after Jack Hamilton’s ball forwards was headed on by Daniel Mullen.

Parity was short-lived, however, with Luca Colville restoring Morton’s advantage four minutes later, leaping highest to head home McGuffie’s cross.

But Mullen rescued a point for Dundee when he headed in an 81st-minute equaliser.