Jonson Clarke-Harris nets late double as Peterborough edge past Wigan

Leaders Peterborough pulled off a sensational comeback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by seeing off Wigan 2-1.

Darren Ferguson’s high-flyers looked set to see their five-match winning streak come to an end when they fell behind to the lowly visitors but top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris had other ideas as he netted a vital late double.

Wigan were denied a first-half opener by the woodwork when Posh defender Dan Butler sliced a clearance against Joseph Dodoo, with the ball then thumping an upright.

The visitors did eventually hit the front when substitute Thelo Aasgaard caught Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym napping by scoring direct from a 72nd-minute corner.

The Norwegian teenager struck only minutes after his introduction but Posh responded brilliantly to transform the game in the closing stages with two goals in three minutes.

Substitute Harrison Burrows announced his arrival with a left-wing cross for Clarke-Harris to restore parity by heading his 20th league goal of the campaign from close range.

The turnaround was quickly completed as Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa clumsily upended Siriki Dembele, with Clarke-Harris making no mistake from the spot.