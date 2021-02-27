James Jennings opens Stockport account in win over Chesterfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

James Jennings scored his first goal for Stockport in the 2-0 Vanarama National League victory over Chesterfield.

A quiet first half at Edgeley Park only got going around the half-hour mark after County’s Ryan Croasdale saw an effort from the edge of the area blocked away.

Chesterfield responded moments later with a long-range Marcus Dinanga effort, while Stockport’s Tom Walker saw a fine free-kick saved by Grant Smith.

The Spireites went close to breaking the deadlock after 50 minutes through Akwasi Asante, but his powerful effort was well blocked by Liam Hogan.

Stockport eventually found the breakthrough on the hour mark when Jennings ran on to John Rooney’s pass and slotted into the bottom corner.

Chesterfield pressed for an equaliser, but it was County who grabbed the decisive second when Alex Reid finished neatly with 10 minutes remaining.