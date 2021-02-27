First-half goals earn high-flying Cheltenham victory at Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First-half goals from Sam Smith and Callum Wright kept Cheltenham’s promotion push firmly on track with a 2-0 victory at Scunthorpe.

Smith fired in on the half-volley midway through the half, with a poacher’s finish from Wright shortly before the break securing the points and allowing the comfortable Robins to then sit back and soak up pressure.

Scunthorpe were given a warning about the visitors’ ability on the break when Smith was denied by Iron goalkeeper Mark Howard and Wright’s rebound was deflected wide.

Substitute Emmanuel Onariase squandered a glaring opportunity to head the hosts in front, minutes after which Smith broke the deadlock when Scunthorpe defender Harrison McGahey could only flick on a Cheltenham corner and the Cheltenham man lashed home.

Wright doubled the lead in the 41st minute when a deflected cross fell into his path and he made no mistake from eight yards.

Scunthorpe were not without their chances, and in the 67th minute visiting keeper Joshua Griffiths flung himself across his line to push away a free-kick from Kevin Van Veen and Onariase later headed against a post from a corner.

Yet, despite being much better in the second half, there was no route back into the game for the Iron, with Cheltenham defending deep and resolutely to close out the win.