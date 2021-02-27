Nile Ranger limps out of first game since 2018 after just 11 minutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nile Ranger’s return to action lasted just 11 minutes during Southend’s drab 0-0 draw with Salford at Roots Hall.

The controversial striker – who had not played professionally since January 2018 – came on as a second-half substitute for the Shrimpers.

But the forward soon had to make way with what seemed to be a groin problem.

Southend had the better of the first half with Emile Acquah having a well struck left-footed shot smartly saved by Vaclav Hladky before the striker sent a header from close range straight at the keeper.

After the break, Nathan Ferguson saw a deflected 20-yard shot tipped wide of the right post by Hladky before Salford began to get into the game.

Their best chance came in the 71st minute when Ian Henderson saw his volley impressively saved by Southend’s substitute goalkeeper Harry Seaden.

The share of the spoils moved 22nd placed Southend two points clear of the drop zone while ninth placed Salford remain a point behind the play-offs.