It’s Shaun Miller time again as substitute boosts Bolton into play-off places

Substitute Shaun Miller scored the winner for a second successive weekend to give in-form Bolton a dramatic 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Barrow.

Miller, an 81st-minute replacement for top scorer Eoin Doyle, rifled in a right-footed shot as Wanderers secured a fifth successive victory to move them into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places for the first time this season.

The goal came just minutes after manager Ian Evatt’s former club had a strong penalty claim waved away by referee Alan Young.

But caretaker boss Rob Kelly looked destined to mastermind another point for the visitors following a midweek win at Oldham.

They frustrated Bolton for long periods as the home side struggled to break down some resolute defending.

Antoni Sarcevic scored a stoppage-time goal to earn Wanderers a 3-3 draw when the sides met at Holker Street last October.

This time the captain’s far-post shot, saved by Joel Dixon after 55 minutes, was the closest Bolton came to breaking the deadlock – until Miller’s intervention.

Indeed, the visitors went closest to snatching a win themselves but for veteran keeper Matt Gilks’ superb 38th- minute save against midfielder Jason Taylor’s close-range attempt.

Scott Quigley, who provided the assist, fired into the side netting late on before Bolton celebrated Miller’s goal.