Michael McKenna makes difference as Arbroath squeeze past relegation rivals Ayr

Arbroath climbed away from the Scottish Championship relegation zone with a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Ayr.

Derek Gaston produced a double save to keep out Tom Walsh and Dario Zanatta in the 14th minute, before opposite number Peter Urminsky – making his first appearance of an emergency loan spell – tipped over Bobby Linn’s powerful strike.

Zanatta then headed straight at Gaston from a Joe Chalmers free-kick, before the Canadian striker’s backheel was also saved.

A busy half for the goalkeepers ended with Urminsky getting down well to keep out Linn’s free-kick.

Zanatta continued to pose a threat after the interval and forced Gaston to palm over his crossbar with a powerful drive from outside the area.

However, it was Arbroath who eventually found the winner when Michael McKenna fired home from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute.