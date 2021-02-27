Plymouth hit back to stun Lincoln in stoppage time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Recalled skipper Joe Edwards smashed a stoppage-time winner as Plymouth bounced back to beat promotion-chasing Lincoln 4-3 at Home Park.

Argyle got off to a flying start against second-placed Lincoln, with defender Kell Watts turning in Conor Grant’s cross from the right after just three minutes.

Playmaker Danny Mayor doubled Plymouth’s lead 10 minutes later, latching on to a Tyrese Fornah pass before making space for himself and unleashing a low shot past former Argyle loan goalkeeper Alex Palmer from the edge of the area.

City hauled themselves back into the match when Conor McGrandles scored a similarly well-taken goal, making space for himself on the right side of the area before unleashing a low drive into the corner past keeper Michael Cooper.

And the game turned on its head in four second-half minutes as Jorge Grant converted twice from the penalty spot.

Jorge Grant levelled after Watts fouled Brennan Johnson in the 59th minute and then made it 3-2 after being felled by Mayor.

Plymouth’s Conor Grant made it 3-3 in the 77th minute with a measured strike to beat Palmer from just inside the area before Edwards struck the decisive blow at the death.