Michael Cheek at the double as Bromley beat Altrincham

Michael Cheek scored twice in the first-half as Bromley beat Altrincham 3-1 at Hayes Lane to close up on the Vanarama National League play-off places.

Cheek had fired the Ravens into an early lead in the fifth minute, but Altrincham captain Jake Moult equalised in the 36th minute when converting a low cross from Connor Hampson.

Bromley then swiftly restored their advantage when defender Joe Kizzi headed in a corner at the back post before Cheek made it 3-1 with a penalty five minutes before half-time.

With 20 minutes left, Cheek came close to a hat-trick, but headed wide from a corner before Ravens keeper Mark Cousins made a smart save to deny Yusifu Ceesay another goal for Altrincham late on.

In stoppage time, Bromley defender Chris Bush was shown a red card following an off-the-ball incident which left Altrincham’s Alistair Smith laying on the ground.