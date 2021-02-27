Second-half spot-kick sees Solihull stall Boreham Wood bid for play-off place

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Boreham Wood missed the chance to move closer to the Vanarama National League play-off places after Solihull battled to a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Alex Gudger put them in front inside the opening two minutes when heading in following a free-kick.

The Wood slowly grew into the match and were awarded a penalty five minutes before half-time when captain Jamal Fyfield was fouled by Moors defender James Ball, with Kabongo Tshimanga coolly dispatching the spot-kick to equalise.

Junior Morias then gave the home side the lead in the 54th minute after being played through on goal.

Solihull, however, were soon level after Nathan Cameron was brought down in the box and Adam Rooney converted the penalty on the hour.

The visitors finished with 10 men after Mitch Hancox was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Tshimanga in the 89th minute, but Boreham Wood could not find a late winner.